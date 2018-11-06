AJ residents can rid of junk during Free Dump Week

Apache Junction residents can take advantage of an opportunity to get rid of junk and loads of trash during “Free Dump Week,” through Nov. 10.

According to a press relief, the landfill offers Apache Junction residents an opportunity to drop off refuse at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill.

City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week by bringing proof of residency such as a water bill, the release noted, advising residents that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.

The release added the landfill’s hours are from 6 a.m. to 4p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, contact the Apache Junction Landfill at 480-982-7003.

