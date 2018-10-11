AJ resident trains for Spartan Trifecta World Championships

Garrett Cassity, of Apache Junction, is “training like a beast” for the Spartan Trifecta World Championships.

With plane ticket in hand, he’s preparing to go to Sparta, Greece for the competition showcasing his strength and endurance. He’s leaving Oct. 31 and racing Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, he says when asked for an update on Oct. 9.

“I’ve been training super hard at the gym three days a week, and running about 30 miles a week on trails and all around town to prepare. I’m going to make those who have encouraged me very proud when they see the results of the competition,” Mr. Cassity, 43, says.

Although he came up with a lot of the money himself, he was thankful for a GoFundMe account that also made it possible through donations from friends and people in the community.

“The support has been amazing. I’m keeping the account active for a couple more weeks to hopefully help with some final expenses, but I’m definitely going to make it work,” says Mr. Cassity who began running about 20 years ago.

His continued stamina has helped him run fast, lift and push heavy items during obstacles, which will benefit him in the tournament likened to the Tough Mudders and Savage Races.

Spartan competitors complete one leg of each of the races per day, the obstacle course has three different levels of basic races: Sprint – 3-5 miles of cross country / trail running with 15-20 obstacles such as carrying buckets filled with rocks, crawling under barbed wire, rope climbing and wall scaling; Super 5-8 Miles with 20-25 obstacles; and Beast 12-14 Miles with more than 30 obstacles.

The longtime runner participated in the Spartan Beast in Big Bear Lake, California and recently completed the Spartan Trifecta with the Stadium Sprint at the University of Phoenix Stadium, finishing in the top five percent in all three races.

He never imagined getting an email from the Spartan organization that he qualified for the world championships in Greece but was honored for the “most rewarding thing I’ve ever prepared for in my life.”

The 1993 Apache Junction High School graduate enjoys the adrenaline rush and release of stress during a long run, says the US Postal service employee, recounting his first competitive run in 2009 with the Pat Tillman run.

His family, friends and community are cheering for him to compete globally.

A friend, Sidd Negretti, whose brother recently ran with Mr. Cassity, admires that his friend has “always pushed hard” to conquer life’s challenges and credits that to his competitive success.

“His forward-looking perspective and drive is certainly to be commended,” he states.

Donations: GoFundMe.com/sparta-greece.