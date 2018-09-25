AJ resident arrested by Pinal County’s DUI task force

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office conducted intense DUI patrols over the weekend and made 129 total stops, according to officials.

One of the traffic stops included 48-year-old Apache Junction resident, Michael Mylander, who was driving recklessly.

Deputies pulled over Mylander near Apache Trail and Meridian Road, police officials said. He was showing signs of impairment and had a warrant out for his arrest.

During a search of Mylander’s vehicle, deputies found 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

Here is a breakdown of this weekend’s numbers:

Total contacts: 129

Total aggravated DUI arrests: 3

Total misdemeanor DUI arrests: 16

DUI under 21 citations: 1

Total DUI drug arrests: 17

Civil speed citationS: 15

Other citations (except speed):1

Total other arrests: 18

“Our regional DUI task force is crucial to keeping our streets safe. We are going to be tough on anyone who drinks or does drugs and decides to get behind the wheel. They are putting their lives and the lives of others in jeopardy,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a prepared statement.

“Our motor unit and all members of the DUI task force do a fantastic job tracking down drivers who are under the influence. We appreciate their hard work.”

Mylander is facing various charges to include: DUI, DUI drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.