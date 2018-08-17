AJ Parks & Recreation’s Fit Family Bingo Night is Aug. 24

All ages are invited to the free Apache Junction Parks & Recreation’s Fit Family Bingo Night on Friday, Aug. 24.

The event advertised as “not your Grandma’s Bingo” is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, according to a press release.

Open for families with kids of all ages, there will be plenty of bingo games, contests, prizes, light snacks and beverages. This year’s bingo will be hosted in the gymnasium to allow for more players, the release stated.

In coordination with the Parks and Recreation Fit Families program, families can participate all year in a program that provides activities and events for them to spend time together and get healthier as a family, the release added.

Registration is not required but come early for a seat. There will be no be cash prizes, but there will be a family membership to the MGC and other prizes for winners, the release noted.

Contact the Multi-Generational Center at 480-474-5240 or go to: ajcity.net/fitfamilies.

