AJ Mounted Rangers wrangle up the 40th Annual Gilbert Days Rodeo

The AJ Mounted Rangers were on quads, horses and guarding gates on scene at the 40th annual Gilbert Days Rodeo.

In addition to team roping, there was steer wrestling, barrel racing, saddle bronco, bareback bronco, tie down roping, pony Express and mutton busting, along with vendors and food from Rudy’s, according to a press release.

The Gilbert Promotional Corporation, which is a non profit corporation made up of citizens volunteering numerous hours, produced the Gilbert Days Rodeo held Nov. 16-18 at The Welcome Home Ranch and The John Volk Academy.

Also in attendance at the rodeo and represented in submitted pictures were: Allison Strathearn and Floyd Lepine; Victoria Lee and John Landers; Bobby Kerr, stuntman; a Buster Web tribute; Mike and Nicki Quirk and Kathleen Chamberlain.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.