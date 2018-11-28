AJ Mounted Rangers donate $1,000 to Community Alliance Against Family Abuse

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers on Nov. 13 donated $1,000 to Community Alliance Against Family Abuse.

From left are Apache Junction Mounted Rangers Irene White, Joan Felkner and Mike Hellberg; CAAFA Executive Director Ray Villa; and AJMR Acting Capt. Roger Matas.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers is a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth by providing safety measures at various community events.

It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that promotes the traditions of the Old West, as well as assisting with emergency food and educational needs, athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

