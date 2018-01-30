AJ Mounted Rangers donate $1,000 to Apache Junction Police Explorers
(Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Mounted Rangers)
On Jan. 23 the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers donated $1,000 to the Apache Junction Police Explorers. AJMR Mike Hellberg, fourth from left, donated the check to AJPD Officer Marshall Harshman, second from left. Also above, from left, are AJMR Capt. Lyle Gallagher; AJMR Paul Kuna third from left; and, starting fifth from left, AJPD Detective Stehanie Jewell with AJMR Joan Felkner and AJMR Gerald Kraft. The group’s website is www.ajmountedrangers.org.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.