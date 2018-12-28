AJ Mounted Rangers continue reining in community safety, support

The AJ Mounted Rangers with their horses recently provided parking lot security at Walmart to ease the holiday shopping frenzy for customers.

The volunteer peace-keeping organization is a common presence in the Apache Junction community and provides safety measures at various community events.

Regularly noted for its support of youth, the 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization promotes the traditions of the Old West.

In addition to assisting with emergency food and educational needs, the organization helps with athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events throughout the year.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

