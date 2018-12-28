AJ Mounted Rangers continue reining in community safety, support

Dec 28th, 2018 · by · Comments:


The AJ Mounted Rangers with their horses recently provided parking lot security at Walmart to ease the holiday shopping frenzy for customers.

The volunteer peace-keeping organization is a common presence in the Apache Junction community and provides safety measures at various community events.

Regularly noted for its support of youth, the 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization promotes the traditions of the Old West.

In addition to assisting with emergency food and educational needs, the organization helps with athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events throughout the year.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie