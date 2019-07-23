AJ Food Bank to participate in 12 News ‘Summer of a Million Meals’

The Apache Junction Food Bank will be joining with United Food Bank and 12 News as part of a televised interview on Arizona Midday July 25 and Aug. 28. 12 News is the host of the “Summer of a Million Meals” program, an effort to raise awareness of childhood hunger in the region.

“A million meals sounds like a lot, but when 85,000 children in our east Valley communities are not sure where they are going to get their next meal, it makes you stop and think. Nearly 60% of food bank clients are classified as the ‘working poor,’ and one in four children in our community goes to bed hungry every night,” according to a release.

The AJFB invites local residents to watch the 12 News feature and consider helping families at risk of hunger by making a donation.

The donation is a “give where you live” contribution — 89 cents of every $1 will go directly to the purchase of food to feed local working poor families, seniors, veterans and the homeless. There are three secure ways to give: online, in person, or mail, 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 701, Apache Junction, AZ 85119-4015. To donate by telephone, call 480-983-2995.

The Apache Junction Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works with our volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in east Valley Communities with kindness, respect, and dignity, according to ajfoodbank.org.

