AHCCCS seeks public comment on proposed health care plan merger

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System is seeking public comment regarding the proposed merger agreement between Centene Corporation and WellCare Health Plans, which would result in Centene acquiring control of WellCare.

In addition, AHCCCS is seeking public comment on the proposed transition plan associated with this proposed merger, according to a release.

Two AHCCCS contracted health plans, Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan and Care1st Health Plan of Arizona, are affected by this proposed merger, the release states.

Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan is owned by Centene Corporation and serves approximately 209,600 members throughout Maricopa, Pinal, and Gila counties as well as the entire southern geographic area including Pima County. Care1st Health Plan of Arizona is a wholly owned subsidiary of WellCare and serves approximately 173,400 members throughout Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties as well as the entire northern geographic area of the state.

Read more about the proposed transition plan and the resulting organizational changes at azahcccs.gov/Resources/OversightOfHealthPlans/Centene-WellCare.html. AHCCCS requests public comments on the proposed merger no later than Sept. 20, 2019. Comments can be submitted to Centene-WellCareMerger@azahcccs.gov.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.