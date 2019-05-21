Adults in criminal justice system to be served by office in Casa Grande

Pinal County satellite offices are at 575 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

A joint project between Pinal County’s Adult Probation Department and Community Health Associates will offer services to adults in the criminal justice system.

A grand opening is slated to be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Integrated Outpatient Office in Casa Grande, 1667 N. Trekell Road, Suites 101-104, according to a release.

Pinal County Probation Department Director Rod McKone said the new office is a reality thanks to the efforts of several partners.

“The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System is very involved with this new Integrated Outpatient Office as part of their Targeted Investment Program,” Mr. McKone said in the release.

“This statewide initiative facilitates the integration of primary medical care, behavioral health services and community corrections to increase the coordination of services for adults in the criminal justice system. It helps to make sure there is no duplication of services and reduces the possibility of someone ‘slipping through the cracks.’ It’s a smart way of saving money and positively impacting those people in the system.”

The other project partners are Arizona Complete Health, Arizona Department of Corrections, Pinal County Attorney’s Office and Federal Probation.





