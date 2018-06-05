ADOT to close road near Tortilla Flat for rock removal

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 88 in both directions near Tortilla Flat 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 12, and Wednesday, June 13, for rock removal as part of an ongoing highway improvement project.

Two temporary closures are needed to remove two boulders – Slide Rock and Dive Rock. They are next to the road, just past the concrete ford east of Tortilla Flat. The boulders will be removed before chip seal work is applied later in the construction schedule, according to a release.

No traffic will be allowed through the mile-long closure, which will be in place between milepost 213 and 214, with turn-arounds available for vehicles at both locations.

Officials stated schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530.

