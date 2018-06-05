ADOT to close road near Tortilla Flat for rock removal

Jun 5th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Two six-hour closures are planned next week along State Route 88 near Tortilla Flat. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 88 in both directions near Tortilla Flat 6 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 12, and Wednesday, June 13, for rock removal as part of an ongoing highway improvement project.

Two temporary closures are needed to remove two boulders – Slide Rock and Dive Rock. They are next to the road, just past the concrete ford east of Tortilla Flat. The boulders will be removed before chip seal work is applied later in the construction schedule, according to a release.

No traffic will be allowed through the mile-long closure, which will be in place between milepost 213 and 214, with turn-arounds available for vehicles at both locations.

Officials stated schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie