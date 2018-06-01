ADOT Motor Vehicle Division is warning of people unnecessarily charging Valley residents

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is warning residents of a new trend that could hurt Valley residents.

The trend is of people using social media to offer services to residents that are actually free, according to a press release.

“We’ve recently seen Facebook traffic with people offering to sell materials and tutor potential teenage drivers on how to pass the learner’s permit test,” MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards said in a prepared statement.

“While offering those services isn’t illegal, people should know that they can get the same information at no cost at the ADOT MVD website. We’ve offered free online practice tests for years and if someone takes the three 30-question exams, they will see almost every question offered. It makes no sense to pay someone for these materials.”

Ms. Bowser-Richards said customers should be cautious when using a web search when looking for the MVD.

“Doing a search for the ‘Arizona DMV’, or ‘DMV Arizona’ will take you to a copycat webpage not affiliated with ADOT,” she said. “Customers who use those sites will often be charged much larger fees than they would through the MVD, and in some cases they are paying exorbitant prices for something that’s actually free.”

