ADOT holding open house Sept. 5 on U.S. 60 Pinto Creek bridge replacement project

Pinto Creek Bridge. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation invites residents and commuters interested in learning more about the U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek bridge replacement project to an open house Thursday, Sept. 5, in Miami.

The meeting is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bullion Plaza Cultural Center, 150 N. Plaza Circle in Miami. There will be no formal presentation, but project team members will be available to share information about the project and answer questions, according to a release.

The project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge between Miami and Superior, and then removing the existing bridge. The entire project is tentatively set to begin in September 2019. It is expected to take about two years.

The existing bridge will remain in service until the new bridge is completed, but significant traffic impacts are expected at times during construction, including:

Intermittent lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars throughout the project.

Pre-scheduled closures of U.S. 60 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays early in the project.

Pre-scheduled overnight closures of U.S. 60 later in the project to set steel girders and place bridge-deck concrete.

A five-day closure of U.S. 60 when the new bridge is nearly complete.

If you’re unable to attend the open house or need more information:

Call the bilingual ADOT project information line at 855-712-8530

Visit the projectweb site and sign up for project emails and traffic alerts at azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge

Mail written questions or comments to ADOT Communications, 1221 S. Second Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85713

Visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu to submit a question or comment online.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

