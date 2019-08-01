ADOR offers new live chat to enhance customer service

ADOR encourages taxpayers to use its new Live Chat at www.AZDOR.gov and www.AZTaxes.gov (Submitted photo)

Starting Aug. 1, the Arizona Department of Revenue introduces a live chat feature online at AZDOR.gov and AZTaxes.gov sites.

The pop-up application provides customers with answers to general questions and offers navigational guidance to Arizona taxpayers seeking information about state taxes, the transaction privilege tax program or answers to a variety of questions, according to a press release.

“ADOR Live Chat allows customers to interact with department representatives in real-time and depending on the inquiry could mean the taxpayer receives information in a matter of seconds,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Interim Director Carlton Woodruff in a prepared statement.

“The Live Chat feature, along with the agency’s Customer Care Call Center and in-person assistance at three ADOR locations in the state, strengthens customer service at the department.”

ADOR Live Chat will be available for inquiries, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release noted.

Due to taxpayer privacy for the Department of Revenue, answers to specific taxpayer information will not be addressed through the website Live Chat feature, the release said, directing customers with particular private taxpayer matters or confidential account information to an ADOR Service Department.

