Adjustment board postpones hearing on appeal of Hitching Post violations

An appeal of notices of violation about the Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 and 2345 N. Apache Trail, in Apache Junction has been postponed to the Oct. 7 meeting of the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Mehmood Mohiuddin, the property owner, represented by Aaron Ludwig of Ludwig Law Offices Ltd., is appealing Oct. 31, 2018, violations of development agreements and parking, loading and circulation regulations. Mr. Mohiuddin and Mr. Ludwig were to present their case at the July 8 appeals board meeting, but asked for a continuance.

The appeals board on July 8 voted 4-1 to approve the continuance, with members Braden Biggs, Judy Borey, Luciano Buzzin and Chair Frank Schoenbeck voting yes. Vice Chair Jesse Gage voted no and members Walker Waldie and Michael Weller were absent.

“The two code violations cases are violations of the economic development agreement with regard to use of the vacant land to the east of the Hitching Post/Dash-In and bull-riding arena,” Lawrence J. Kirch, the city’s development services director, said in a memo to the appeals board.

“The use of this land area for parking — or any use — is a violation of the third amendment to the economic development agreement between the City of Apache Junction and Mehmood Mohiuddin — hereinafter referred to as “EDA” — because that area is not depicted on the site plan that was made part of the EDA. Consequently, a violation of the EDA which was prepared pursuant to Section 1-16-13 of the Zoning Code, is a misdemeanor zoning code violation,” Mr. Kirch said.

Mr. Mohiuddin and Mr. Ludwig said in reply to the notice of violations that “Appellant’s use of the parcel (Pinal County APN100-25-043C) as a full-service restaurant/drinking place with adequate off-street, on-site parking are uses permitted both by right and by the economic development agreement, its amendments and site plans,” according to Mr. Kirch’s memo.

“The zoning administrator’s decisions in these cases are arbitrary/capricious as they’re based on 1) The city attorney’s arbitrary/capricious decision re: appellant’s use of the parcel and 2) an illegal CUP,” or conditional use permit, according to the memo.

