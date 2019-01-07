Active transportation plan to be discussed at Jan. 8 joint meeting of planning, parks commissions

Jan 7th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction is developing a transportation plan for sidewalks, bicycle lanes, bicycle paths and equestrian paths in the community. (Photo courtesy city of Apache Junction)

The city’s active transportation plan will be discussed at the Jan. 8 joint meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Dean Chambers of J2 and city staff members are to present the final plan.

The plan covers all human-powered/non-combustion-engine motorized transportation including walking, bicycling and horseback riding.

It creates the framework for the city to become more bicycling, walking and horseback riding friendly for both recreational users and for those who rely on modes of transportation other than the automobile.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie