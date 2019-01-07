Active transportation plan to be discussed at Jan. 8 joint meeting of planning, parks commissions

The city’s active transportation plan will be discussed at the Jan. 8 joint meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Dean Chambers of J2 and city staff members are to present the final plan.

The plan covers all human-powered/non-combustion-engine motorized transportation including walking, bicycling and horseback riding.

It creates the framework for the city to become more bicycling, walking and horseback riding friendly for both recreational users and for those who rely on modes of transportation other than the automobile.

