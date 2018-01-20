90,000-square-foot indoor manufacturing facility planned at Tomahawk and Baseline

Rezoning an 8-acre property to allow the construction of a 90,000-square-foot indoor manufacturing facility just north of the northwest corner of South Tomahawk Road and East Baseline
Avenue will be discussed at the Jan. 23 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Board. It begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
That’s bigger than a 160-foot-wide and 360-foot-long football field with end zones, which is 57,600 square feet.
The property owner, J&J Property Holdings LC, and Americana Building Products, the applicant, represented by Geff Purcell, are seeking a rezoning from General Rural Low Density Single-family Detached Residential (“RS-GR”) and Industrial (“B-5”) to Industrial by Planned Development (“B-5/PD”).
“Americana Building Products also owns PW Athletic Manufacturing Co. and Americana Powder Finishing. They are headquartered in Salem, Illinois, and employ about 110 people at their various locations, including Mesa,” Rudy Esquivias, senior planner for the city of Apache Junction, wrote in a staff report available with the agenda. “The company manufactures aluminum
and fabric awnings, patio covers, pergolas, commercial awning and walkway covers, metal shelters for parks, schools and businesses, outdoor sports equipment and bleachers, and outdoor site furnishings. They also offer metal coating services to other businesses, using a powder-coating technology. This aspect of the business alone will provide 20 to 30 new jobs. Their products are marketed through Lowes and other large home improvement and lumberyard chains.”
The manufacturing facility is to be designed with a stucco-style exterior treatment on the east and south sides of the building with wrap-around extensions on the edges, with the building painted in varied desert tone colors, with covered parking against the building and other architectural treatments. One 12-foot-high multi-tenant monument sign is to be allowed along the Tomahawk Road frontage, according to the staff report.
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Board is slated to make a recommendation to the Apache Junction City Council, which will hold a public hearing on the request at a 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 6, meeting in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.