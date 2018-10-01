9 seeking 2 spots on Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission

Nine people have applied for two positions on the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission and are slated to be interviewed Oct. 1 by the city council and possibly appointed Oct. 2.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Two incumbents are seeking to be reappointed, according to city records. They are Theresa Nesser and Michael Frank. New applicants are Walker Waldie, Colleen Shipman, Frank Schoenbeck, Shirley Ooley, Mehmood Mohiuddin, Jim Duncan and Robert Rauschenbach.

The council is also slated to interview applicants for:

•the board of adjustment, with two seats open. Jesse Gage is seeking reappointment.

•the library board, with two seats open. Samuel Graves is seeking reappointment and Vera Walters is a new applicant.

•the parks and recreation commission, with three seats open. Frank Schoenbeck, Wayne Standage are seeking reappointment and Walker Waldie and Shirley Ooley are new applicants.

The council is slated to vote on the appointments at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, meeting, which will be in the council chambers.

