83-home Bella Corona subdivision OK’d near Ironwood and 20th Avenue

The layout for an 83-lot Bella Corona subdivision of single-family homes has been approved for 10.61 acres near South Ironwood Drive and West 20th Avenue in Apache Junction.
“Tractors are on-site now,” Hudd Hassell of Bela Flora Communities, representing Bella Corona subdivision, said at the Feb. 6 Apache Junction City Council meeting. “Those seven homes that face 20th Avenue, SRP was kind enough together with Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District and Arizona Water Company to allow us to get those first seven started right away as we build-out the rest of the subdivision, so you should see verticality on those first seven within the next two months. We’re excited to be here.”
The council on Feb. 6 voted 7-0 to approve the request by Bella Corona LLC for the final subdivision plat for the Bella Corona subdivision. Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker.
The property 480 feet west of Ironwood Drive and on the south side of 20th Avenue was originally intended to be part of a more than 20-acre continuum-of-care campus approved in the 1980s, Rudy Esquivias, senior planner, said at the city council meeting. The nursing home now called Brookdale Senior Living was constructed on 8.5 acres. The rest of the property was never constructed and was later sold, he said.
The property received planned development zoning approval for a single-family subdivision in 2007 and the city council approved a preliminary plat for Bella Corona in 2014. The Bella Corona subdivision will be gated with private internal streets and recreational amenities, Mr. Esquivias said in a memo to the council available with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Fred Larrowie, who is on the board of directors for the adjacent Renaissance Point homeowners’ association, said he and other residents had not been notified that homes were to be put in at the site.
“I’ve owned my property there since 2007 and I was not informed of any input regarding that property,” he said to the council Feb. 6. “I have no problem with buildings and new developments and so forth and responsible builders, but it seems to me that if you start a process in 2010 and here it’s 2018 and you’re just starting development now, that maybe another notice for those people who weren’t there in 2010 – or even those who were (who) don’t have a memory – to let them know what’s going on. What kind of houses are going in there? What kind of community? What kind of neighborhood is going to be there?”
