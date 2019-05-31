$80,000 for health, human services to be discussed by council

The Apache Junction Food Bank could receive $24,500 in health and human services funding from the City of Apache Junction. (Apache Junction Food Bank)

Apache Junction’s Health and Human Services Commission is to give its fiscal year 2019-20 funding recommendations at the City Council’s June 3 work session. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Members of the health and human services commission will be present to answer any of the council’s questions on the recommendations, which include:

  • Apache Junction Food Bank, $24,500, with the stipulation that the funds be used to provide emergency food for City of Apache Junction residents and continued funding for nutritional resources for those living below the poverty level, also for City of Apache Junction residents.
  • Boys & Girls Club of the East Valley (Superstition Mountain Branch), $24,500, with the stipulation that the funds be used for the academic success programs, Power Hour/Project Learn and educational enhancement programs, “Healthy Habits” and teen programs for City of Apache Junction residents.
  • Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, $16,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for intervention programs for families affected by domestic abuse to include: empowerment sessions, legal advocacy services and general advocacy services for City of Apache Junction residents.
  • Horizon Health and Wellness, $15,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for its staff members to become trainers in SafeTalk and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, internationally acclaimed training, and to provide staffing to do community-based outreach and engagement of high-risk youth and their families for City of Apache Junction residents.

