8 applicants for Apache Junction planning commission, including 1 suing the city

An Apache Junction resident who is suing the municipality concerning planning and zoning matters is one of eight volunteers seeking to be appointed to a vacancy on the commission that hears cases.

The Apache Junction City Council on Feb. 4 is to interview applicants and on Feb. 5 vote on a new member of the planning and zoning commission. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Applicants are Colleen Shipman, Jim Duncan, Robert F. Rauschenbach, Mehmood Mohiuddin, Dirk Begeman, Richard L. Cantwell, Dave Waldron and Dave M. Hantzsche.

Mr. Mohiuddin, owner of Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 and 2345 N. Apache Trail, in June filed civil rights lawsuit No. 2:2018cv01801 in U.S. District Court alleging racial discrimination against the City of Apache Junction. Defendants are Apache Junction and employees Bryant Powell, Matt Busby, Kathleen Connelly, Larry Kirch, Rudy Esquivias and Joel Stern.

The Apache Junction City Council last summer granted a conditional use permit to Mr. Mohiuddin to conduct certain outdoor entertainment activities.

“The city in the first time in its history has a planning and zoning lawsuit against us,” Councilwoman Gail Evans said at the Jan. 15 council meeting.

“It’s a lawsuit we can’t talk about, but it’s been going on. We received a 34-page basic synopsis from the city attorney of everything from the beginning to current,” she said.

The applicants being considered by the city council for the planning and zoning commission are:

Mr. Mohiuddin, who in the application states he is a 4.5-year resident of Apache Junction and has not served on an AJ board or commission. He is president of the Hitching Post.

Ms. Shipman is a 13-year resident of Apache Junction and is a graduate of the AJ Citizen Leadership Institute. She previously served six years on the Apache Junction planning and zoning commission. She is not employed and didn’t list a former occupation.

Mr. Duncan is a 12-year resident and has not served on an AJ board or commission. He is retired and worked as a national accounts senior category manager for PepsiCo/Frito-Lay.

Mr. Rauschenbach is a seven-year resident of Apache Junction and has not served on an AJ board or commission. He is retired and worked as an architect owner/partner based in California.

Mr. Begeman has lived in Apache Junction for 15 years and has not served on an AJ board or commission. He is not employed and, under retirement, states “Disabled. Construction (finish carpentry), traffic control (flagger/sr. flagger/TCS).”

Mr. Cantwell is a two-year resident of Apache Junction and has not served on an AJ board or commission. He is a retired materials manager and computer systems analyst.

Mr. Waldron is a 25-year resident of Apache Junction who served on the planning commission prior to 2003 and was on the city council. He is a retired IT director for Horizon Health and Wellness.

Mr. Hantzsche is a 2.25-year resident of Apache Junction and is a graduate of the AJ Citizen Leadership Institute. He has served on the AJ Construction Code Board of Appeals. He is self-employed with 1AZ Notary Services LLC.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.