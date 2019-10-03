$725K slurry-seal contracts approved for Apache Junction roads

Slurry seal is a preventive or corrective maintenance surface treatment with a mixture of aggregate, emulsified asphalt, mineral filler, additives and water. (Pinal County)

Slurry-seal contracts totaling more than $725,000 were recently approved for work on City of Apache Junction streets.

The Apache Junction City Council on Sept. 3 approved contracts in a consent agenda for:

Southwest Slurry Seal, for the slurry seal of Old West Highway, Idaho Road to the Arizona Department of Transportation U.S. Highway 60 right-of-way; Southern Avenue, Meridian Drive to Delaware Drive; and Tomahawk Road, Old West Highway to Southern Avenue and from ADOT’s U.S. 60 right-of-way boundary to Baseline Avenue. The work would be through the cooperative Pinal County Contract No. ROQ-175923 in the amount of $426,998.86 plus a 10% contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $42,699.88 for a total of $469,698.74. The work includes applying a polymer modified type II slurry seal.

Regional Pavements for the slurry seal of Apache Villa and Ironwood Cove subdivisions. The work would be through the cooperative Mohave Contract No. 14Y-RPMA-0317 in the amount of $232,288.58 plus a 10% contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $23,228.85 for a total of $255,517.43. The work includes applying Type II latex modified slurry seal at the rate of 18 pounds per square yard to approximately 90,092 square yards of existing street asphalt.

The preventive or corrective maintenance surface treatment is a mixture of aggregate, emulsified asphalt, mineral filler, additives and water. The slurry seal improves road surface texture and seals and protects the pavement, according to pinalcountyaz.gov.

