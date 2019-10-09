$63K design contract approved for Apache Junction off-leash dog park

The off-leash dog park is planned to be constructed at a retention area at the Pinal County complex on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

An engineering company has been hired to prepare the design for the drainage and amenities of an off-leash dog park at the Pinal County complex in Apache Junction.

The City Council recently voted unanimously as part of a consent agenda to approve a $57,383 contract with J2 Engineering and Environmental Design LLC plus an additional 10% contingency for unforeseen change orders for a total amount of $63,121.30.

Liz Langenbach

“It seems like that’s a lot of money, and it certainly is. It is a lot of money, but this is potentially an $800,000 project,” Liz Langenbach, director of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, said of the design contract at the Oct. 2 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

“So, $57,000 for design and construction documents: Typically we usually budget about 10% of any estimated project is going to … the design,” she said.

A graphic of the off-leash dog park concept. (City of Apache Junction)

The 2.6-acre dog park is to be constructed in a retention area at the county complex on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road.

Funding sources for the estimated $800,000 cost of the park could be development fees, grants and gifts, corporate partnerships and fundraising events, Ms. Langenbach said.

It will take J2 approximately four months to develop final construction documents using base data and master-plan concept drawings from the County Basin Dog Park master-planning phase, Dean A. Chambers, J2 senior landscape architect and project manager, wrote in a letter to the city.

J2’s proposal says the design includes:

• Dog turf area l (l.59 acres)

• Dog turf area 2 (1.01 acres)

• Plaza area and American Disabilities Act concrete sidewalks

• Entry nodes into dog park areas

• Fencing

• Site amenities

• Water connection for irrigation and drinking fountain

• Solar-powered lighting

• Plant material

• Irrigation

• Signage

• Decomposed granite

Because the retention area holds rainwater for long periods of time, engineering the drainage will be done first by J2, Ms. Langenbach said.

“Once the drainage is finalized — what are all of the different ways it can flow and where we want it to go — then they’ll start working on making sure that this concept is going to work,” she said.

The park will be the first for the City of Apache Junction with all solar lighting, although it may not be installed in the first year, she said.

“We talked with several companies over the years and we had one come out and look at this,” she said. “One of the nice things about solar lighting, not only is it is more cost-efficient later for maintenance, obviously in electricity cost, but we found out it is almost equal in price to install. Because this site, while it does have electricity, we’re going to have to bring in a lot more service power from SRP, so there’s a lot of start-up costs that offset the little bit of a higher cost of the solar system.”

Grass and decomposed granite are planned, with cement, which has higher costs, added later, Ms. Langenbach said.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Luciano Buzzin said walkways should not be in cement, but in stone blocks.

“The cement, it might crack, it might break,” Mr. Buzzin said. “And I think it could be cheaper.”

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com