Vista Road, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive changes to be discussed Jan. 9 by Apache Junction P&Z

Three items will be discussed in the next month by the city of Apache Junction’s planning commission and city council.

The items to be discussed are:

  • Rezoning 1.62 acres at 611 S. Vista Road to allow a 10-foot side setback for a main structure. The rezoning request for the property north of the northeast corner of South Vista Road and East Seventh Avenue is by David Dixon. Case file PZ-4-17, which has been advertised for public hearings, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Stephanie Bubenheim, assistant planner, at 480-474-5087.
  • A conditional use permit to continue operating and expand an existing commercial horse-boarding facility at 1715 N. Vista Road. The CUP application is from Bobbie McGhee. Case file CUP-8-17, which has been advertised for public hearing, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Rudy Esquivias, senior planner, at 480-474-2645.
  • A request by Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District No. 1 to rezone and combine three lots of a combined +/- 97.18 acres at 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. Darron Anglin, sewer district manager, is requesting the rezoning for the property southeast of South Ironwood Drive and West Guadalupe Avenue, from B-5 (Industrial) and RS-GR (General Rural Low Density Single-Family Detached Residential) to PI/PD (Public and Institutional by Planned Development), for the purpose of correctly zoning the existing property and expanding wastewater-related services. Case file PZ-5-17, which has been advertised for public hearing, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Danielle Jordan, planning intern, at 480-474-5085.

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and the Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, both in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agendas will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

