$60,000 given at Lost Dutchman Marathon beneficiary awards ceremony

The Lost Dutchman Marathon held its annual awards banquet and check presentations recently at The Paseo in Apache Junction.
“Lost Dutchman Marathon holds this annual event to give back to the community for all the aid and support they receive, which allows organizers to put on a great marathon,” Melissa Hopkins, a volunteer with the Lost Dutchman Marathon, said in a release.
All of the individuals and groups shown in the photos benefited from the proceeds of this year’s Lost Dutchman Marathon. A total of $60,000 was presented, she said.
Total community donation since 2002 is $588,150, she said in the release.
“On behalf of the board and committee members, we would like to thank all of our sponsors, community partners and volunteers who help us keep this destination marathon running for 18 years strong,” Ms. Hopkins said in the release.
Lost Dutchman Marathon offers a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 8K and 2-mile fun run. Visit lostdutchmanmarathon.org.
