5th Annual Pretty in Pink Dance Party raises funds, awareness

Put pink workout attire on for the Fifth Annual Pretty in Pink Dance Party to raise funds for breast cancer awareness .

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting a Zumba dance party, with instructors, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 13 at the Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road; there will be coffee drinks, teas and Italian sodas available at the Pura Vida Grinds coffee cart from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

All ages are welcome to the free event, according to a press release. However, donations will be accepted and forwarded by The Friends of AJ to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. More than $5,500 was donated for breast cancer awareness during the last four years with more than $900 raised in 2017.

There will be giveaways for attendees and raffle prizes for those who donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Plus, receive an extra raffle ticket for bringing a friend and/or wearing your best pink dance outfit, the release said.

The release added that more than $2,000 worth of items have been donated each year from community members and local businesses.

To donate a raffle item or make a monetary donation, if unable to attend the event, contact Jill Ruot at 480-474-5248 or jruot@ajcity.net.

For more information, call 480-474-5240, or go to: ajcity.net/fitness.

