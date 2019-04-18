$550,000 contract approved for Grand View neighborhood sidewalk, drainage improvements

Sidewalk and drainage improvements costing more than a half-million dollars are planned in the Grand View neighborhood, on the west side of Main Drive and east side of Grand Drive between Broadway and First avenues.

The Apache Junction City Council on April 2 voted unanimously to approve a construction agreement with DBA Construction for infrastructure improvements to the Grand View neighborhood in an amount not to exceed $555,690.98.

“What we’ll be doing is some curb and gutter and sidewalks in that area,” Heather Patel, the city’s grants administrator, said to the council.

Construction is to begin immediately, she said.

The construction agreement with DBA calls for all work to be done by June 30.

The work is partially funded by the fiscal year 2017 State Special Project grant application ($282,203.50) and the fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant regional account allocation ($155,195.60) as requested by the City Council under Resolution Nos. 17-09 and 18-07 respectively. A local match of $118,291.88 from the city is required to leverage the funding, according to city documents.

“For a few years now we have been focusing some CDBG and some State Special Project funding in that neighborhood to do sidewalks and drainage,” Ms. Patel said to the council.

“The city conducted the required public participation process to select a project to be submitted under the city’s fiscal year 2017 SSP and fiscal year 2018 CDBG grant applications. The City Council chose improvements to the Grand View neighborhood and applications were submitted,” Ms. Patel and Project Engineer Raquel Schatz said in a memo to the council.

“A contract was signed and executed in fall 2018 with the Arizona Department of Housing. Engineering was completed prior to application submittal and the city began the procurement process for construction services,” they said.

Due to the timely award and contract signing of the grant applications, construction services for both projects were competitively procured simultaneously. The projects include Main Drive sidewalk, curb and gutter on the west side of the roadway; and Grand Drive sidewalk, curb and gutter on the east side of the roadway, they said in the memo.

