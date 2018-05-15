514 pounds of medication collected at local drug take-back day

The Apache Junction Police Department, in a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, collected 514 pounds of surrendered unused and unwanted prescription medication during the National Drug Take-Back Day held on April 28.

This was the ninth consecutive year of local participation in the nationally coordinated event, Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

“In light of the overwhelming concerns across America relative to illicit use of prescription medication, including opioids, this was another significant collection,” he said.

The DEA has reported the following statistics nationwide as a result of this cooperative effort:

Total law enforcement participation: 4,683.

Total collection sites: 5,842

Total weight collected: 949,046 pounds. (474.5 tons)

“The AJPD is proud to be a continuing partner in this effort and would like to thank all of our community members for their amazing participation in this program. This effort keeps unwanted drugs out of our water system and out of the hands of people who should not use them,” Mr. McDaniel said.

“Through the partnership and community collaboration, together we are reducing drug-related abuse and promoting a healthier community and country,” AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in the release.

“The AJPD has continued to accept those outdated, unused prescription drugs at the department as we have since 2007 seven days a week, 365 days a year,” he said.

“I thank the community for their ongoing support in the removal of these potentially lethal drugs from our streets, our environment and more importantly our children,” he said in the release.

The AJPD provides a drug take-back box receptacle in the lobby of the police department throughout the year. The next DEA prescription drug take-back day is scheduled for Oct. 27.