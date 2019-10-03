5 acres at Ironwood, Greasewood rezoned to low-density

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and Councilmember Christa Rizzi at a recent meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

A city-initiated corrective rezoning was recently approved for 5 acres on the southeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Greasewood Street.

The Apache Junction City Council on Sept. 3 approved rezoning the four lots on the property from medium density, single-family detached residential to general rural low-density, single-family detached residential.

“These properties had inadvertently and incorrectly been zoned to RS-20M, dating back to the city’s adoption of its new zoning ordinance in 2014,” Nick Leftwich, planning intern, said in a memo to the council.

City staff observed that the lot sizes of these four parcels are 1.25 gross acres (54,450 square feet), which is more than twice the minimum lot size requirement under the zoning designation of the medium density RS-20M and is considered appropriate under the low-density RS-GR zoning designation, according to am ordinance approved by the City Council.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.