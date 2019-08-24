Superstition Fire and Medical District, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of, Public Safety officials at Lost Dutchman State Park the night of Aug. 22. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

A group of 44 hikers from Kansas were rescued the night of Aug. 22 when several were overcome by heat in a wilderness area of Lost Dutchman State Park. Superstition Fire and Medical District, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted.

“SFMD, PCSO and DPS responded to Lost Dutchman State Park last night to assist a group of 44 hikers out of the wilderness area of the park. Several of the hikers were overcome with heat. Two of the hikers were evacuated by DPS Ranger helicopter,” SFMD said on its Twitter account.

The post at twitter.com/sfmd_az_gov.

Officials were contacted just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said on the PCSO Facebook page.

“Just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, PCSO received a call from a hiker on the Flat Iron Trail in Lost Dutchman State Park requesting help. When our search and rescue team arrived, they learned that it was a group of 44 from Kansas that was needing assistance due to the heat. The group had arrived at the trail that afternoon around 2:30 p.m.,” it says.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter at Lost Dutchman State Park the night of Aug. 22. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

“Two of the hikers were extracted by the DPS Ranger helicopter and two were led out by (utility task vehicle). One of those people was transported by ground to the hospital,” it said.

“It’s hot outside Pinal County. Be mindful of the temperature. Have fun but do it safely as well. Just a few more months until it’s ideal hiking weather,” Sheriff Lamb said on Facebook.