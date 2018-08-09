4 suspicious-activity incidents reported in Gold Canyon July 22-Aug. 4 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of suspicious-activity incidents reported July 22-Aug. 4 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

reported at 3:54 p.m. July 27 in the 7000 block of East Palo Brea Drive.

reported at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 1 at South Estrella Road and South Alameda Road.

reported at 8:51 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 6800 block of East Hacienda La Colorada Drive.

reported at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

The PCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

