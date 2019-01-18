4 juveniles arrested in connection with criminal damage at Apache Junction pool, junior high school

Four juveniles were arrested and booked into Pinal County Juvenile Detention in Florence on multiple counts of burglary, aggravated criminal damage, theft of means of transportation and criminal trespass, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.

The arrests were as the result of an investigation conducted by AJPD officers and detectives into criminal damage at the city’s pool, junior high school and a business, police said in a release.

AJPD responded to the 800 block of West Southern Avenue during the evening hours of Jan. 14 and into the early morning of hours of Jan. 15 on reports of criminal damage to property at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center and Cactus Canyon Junior High School.

“Upon arrival officers found that numerous fire extinguishers were discharged in the main pump room of the aquatic center. In addition, several doors, a golf cart and some computers were damaged at the junior high school,” police said in the release.

Officers later responded to Robinson Golf Car Supply in the 2100 block of South Coconino Drive on reports of vehicle theft and criminal damage, police said.

“While investigating the damage to Robinson Golf Car Supply, patrol officers observed three juveniles in the area who matched the description of the juveniles caught on video surveillance breaking into Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center,” according to the release.

The juveniles were detained and interviewed in reference to the criminal damages, police said.

“Investigators were able to determine that a total of four juveniles broke into the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, where they had damaged city property. From the aquatic center, they broke into Cactus Canyon Junior High School, where they damaged school property,” according to the release.

“The juveniles then went to a local business, Robinson Golf Car Supply, where the juveniles broke into the business, used a golf cart to ram open the gate to the business and stole two golf carts. They then went joy riding on the stolen golf carts, causing damage to a mail box and later abandoned the stolen golf carts. The crime spree caused several thousand dollars damage to public and private property,” police said in the release.

