4 injured in Canyon Lake boating accident, fire official says

Four people were injured in a boating accident at Canyon Lake, according to a Superstition Fire and Medical District official.

The fire district was requested by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 3 p.m. July 26, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

“Initial reports stated that several persons had been injured and some critically. The SFMD responded with two trucks and arrived at the sheriff’s aid station to find four injured persons,” he said.

They included a man, 37, and girl, 16, who had critical injuries, he said.

“Both were treated and transported by medical helicopters to metro Valley trauma hospitals. A 35-year-old female and a 13-year-old female were transported by ambulances to metro Valley hospitals with less-severe injuries,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“A total of 12 persons were riding on the boat when it apparently struck large rocks near the edge of the lake. Passengers that were not injured included one adult and seven children,” he said.

