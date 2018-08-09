4 assaults reported July 22-Aug. 4 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of an assault and aggravated-assault incidents reported July 22-Aug. 4 to Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated by AJPD included:

aggravated assault reported at 1:08 p.m. July 22 in the 400 block of South Idaho Road.

assault, reported at 2:05 p.m. July 27 in the 500 block of East Navajo Avenue.

aggravated assault reported at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 300 block of South Phelps Drive.

aggravated assault reported at 2:04 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

AJPD reports are from communitycrimemap.com.

