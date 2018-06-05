4 agencies to receive human services funding

A commission of volunteer members studied applications for Apache Junction health and human services funding and is recommending that $80,000 be given to four organizations.

The Apache Junction City Council is to make a decision on the funding at a meeting that starts 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Apache Junction Health and Human Services Commission members reviewed funding requests from the Apache Junction Food Bank, which applied to receive $50,000; the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley (Superstition Mountain Branch), which is seeking $30,000; Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, which applied to receive $20,000; and United Way of Pinal County, which is seeking $10,000.

“The commission met twice, interviewed all of the applicants – which included four applicants – working with an $80,000 budget and made recommendations based upon that available funding,” City Clerk Kathy Connelly said at a recent council work session.

Mary Erickson, health and human services commission chair, thanked council members for providing the funding.

“Thank you for providing the amount for the needs – the health and human services needs – of Apache Junction,” she said at the work session.

“There are great needs, not only (for) our adults but our children and our elders within our community, many of whom do not have adequate funds to meet even their needs for food, for housing, for services, so the agencies that applied for funding provide essential service for our populations,” Ms. Erickson said.

According to a document with the work session agenda, the commission suggested the following funding:

Apache Junction Food Bank, $33,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used to provide emergency food for city of Apache Junction residents and maintenance of a refrigerator truck, three freezers and one walk-in cooler.

Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley (Superstition Mountain Branch), $29,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for the academic success programs, Power Hour/Project Learn and educational enhancement programs, “Healthy Habits” and teen programs for city of Apache Junction residents.

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, $16,000, with the stipulation that the funds be used for intervention programs for families affected by domestic abuse to include empowerment sessions, legal advocacy services and general advocacy services for city of Apache Junction residents.

United Way of Pinal County, $2,000, with the stipulation that funds be used for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, which promotes early childhood literacy and improves educational opportunities for children who are city of Apache Junction residents ages 0-5 by providing a book on a monthly basis to enrolled, qualified children.

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 15 set the June 19 meeting for the final vote on the above funding.

“I would just like to thank the commission for going through all of the applications. I know it’s a very difficult process,” Councilwoman Christa Rizzi said before the vote.

“We have a greater need than we have funds available and it’s tough to break it down and decide which organization is going to get how much,” she said.

