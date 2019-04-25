$4.5 million funding from ADOT to help with 2 Apache Junction road projects

The Arizona Department of Transportation is providing more than $4.5 million for sidewalks on Winchester Road and roadwork on Southern Avenue.

The Apache Junction City Council on April 16 voted unanimously in a consent agenda to approve agreements with ADOT for the funding.

The construction of the Winchester Road sidewalk improvement project is to include $2,435,203 in federal-aid funds from ADOT and an estimated city match of $147,197. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.

“Although the timing is extremely aggressive, the city has pursued and is hoping to utilize these available funds on sidewalks, bicycle lanes and a shared center turn lane on Winchester Road from Southern Avenue to 16th Avenue. This will be an extension of the city’s previous project, Winchester Road from 16th Avenue to Old West Highway,” Raquel Schatz, project engineer, said in a memo to the council.

The Southern Avenue roadway improvement project, from Ironwood Drive to Delaware Drive, is to include $2,157.890 in federal-aid funds from ADOT and an estimated city match of $204,570.

