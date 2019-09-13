$39K in gaming revenue sought to pay for Apache Junction senior transportation

Apache Junction council members Christa Rizzi, Robert Schroeder and Robin Barker at a recent City Council meeting. (Arianna Grainey)

A $39,194 grant from Gila River Indian Community gaming revenue is being sought to pay for senior-citizen transportation in Apache Junction.

The Apache Junction City Council recently approved a resolution approving the submittal of an application from the municipality for a grant. The initial application was filed in March, Heather Patel, the city’s grants administrator, said in a memo to the council.

“We submitted an application to the Gila River Indian Community for support of our senior transportation program and we were notified that we move on to the next step in the process, and in order to qualify, we have to get a resolution from the City Council approving us to move forward with an application,” she said at the Sept. 3 council meeting.

“If we receive this resolution, then our application will be presented to the community’s council and then they make the final decision on who gets awarded. We would know probably October if we were to be awarded the funding for our senior transportation services.”

In part, the resolution states: Staff is authorized to submit an application, on behalf of the City of Apache Junction parks and recreation department, to the Gila River Indian Community for Proposition 202 funds, and the mayor is authorized to sign the application, contract and grant documents for receipt and distribution of the Proposition 202 funds for senior transportation in an amount not to exceed $39,194.

A portion of the state-shared revenue in an amount of 12% can be retained by an Indian Tribe and distributed to cities, towns or counties, according to the resolution, for government services that:

• benefit the general public;

• mitigate the impacts of gaming; and/or

• promote commerce and economic development.

Apache Junction operates senior services 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Senior services are funded in part by Area Agency on Aging Region 5 and Pinal/Gila Council for Senior Citizens, DES Aging and Adult Administration, and the Older Americans with Disabilities Act, according to ajcity.net/480/Senior-Services.