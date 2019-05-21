$30 million tentative general budget adopted in Apache Junction

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and council members Christa Rizzi and Robert Schroeder at a recent City Council meeting. (Arianna Grainey)

The Apache Junction City Council has given approval to the tentative city budget for fiscal year 2019-20. The general fund budget is $30,924,915.

The city council held a public hearing on the budget May 21, unanimously voting to approve the document. The council will next hold a public hearing before voting on formal adoption of the final budget at its June 17 meeting. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The tentative budget remains aligned with priorities set by the council of public safety, economic development and strengthening operations citywide, according to a release.

“The tentative budget includes an important remodel of the police department dispatch center, two new positions in the planning department, one additional police officer and one part-time library page that will allow the library to serve the public later on Mondays and Wednesdays,” according to the release.

“The budget also includes the continuation of two household hazardous waste events a year, a continued focus on modernizing the city’s vehicle fleet, state-mandated adjustments to the public safety and employee pension plans and a 2.5% salary increase to city employees,” it states.

The budget can be seen at ajcity.net/budget Paper copies of the budget can be reviewed at city hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.