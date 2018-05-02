3 take packets to run for mayor, 5 for council in Apache Junction

Eight people as of late on May 1 have picked up packets containing legally required documents needed to run for a seat on the Apache Junction City Council.
Three are vying for mayor and the remaining five for three city council seats.
In the order they signed for the packets, they are:
- Dave Waldron, mayor, who received the packet April 18.
- Jeff Serdy, mayor, who received the packet April 18.
- Walker Waldie, council, who received the packet April 18.
- Gail Evans, council, who received the packet April 18.
- Robert Schroeder, council, who received the packet April 19.
- Christa Rizzi (picked up by her husband, Robert Matsch), council, who received the packet April 19.
- Dirk Begeman, council, who received the packet April 23.
- Jeff Bartlett, mayor, who received the packet April 24.
Packets are available at the Apache Junction City Clerk’s office, in the city hall complex located in Building C, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The self-explanatory packets became available April 18 to help potential candidates file the necessary forms to qualify for placement on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot, according to a press release.
To be eligible, the completed packets must be filed by 5 p.m., May 30. Each candidate must submit nomination petitions containing between 232 and 463 valid signatures of qualified city electors.
Packets that are incomplete or received after the filing date will not be accepted.
Forms in the packet may include the financial disclosure statement, nonpartisan nomination paper and declaration of qualification, political committee statement of organization, contribution and expenditure reports and nonpartisan nomination petitions, according to the release.
The Apache Junction City Clerk’s office hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, excluding holidays.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 480-982-8002, option 5.
Members of the Apache Junction City Council are Mayor Serdy, with a term expiring in 2018; Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Robin Barker, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Evans, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilwoman Rizzi, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilman Jeff Struble, with a term expiring in 2020; and Councilman Waldron, with a term expiring in 2018.
