3 arson fires in Gold Canyon, east of AJ reported Nov. 25-Dec. 8 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of three arson fires reported Nov. 25-Dec. 8 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office from the community of Gold Canyon and east of Apache Junction.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

An arson fire, reported at 6:04 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 5300 block of East Greasewood Street.

An arson fire, reported at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 4900 block of East Roosevelt.

An arson fire, reported at 2:23 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 4700 block of South Louis L’amour Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

