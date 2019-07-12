3 arrested on drug charges; 3 lbs suspected meth found, Apache Junction police say

From left are James Cox, Robin Swoboda and Angelito Ruiz. (AJPD)

Approximately 3.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, numerous prescription pills and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia were found when Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Response Enforcement Unit detectives served a warrant at a home in the 2000 block of West 22nd Avenue, police said.

Police also found more than $2,000 in cash and two handguns, and three people were arrested, according to a release.

James Cox, 43; Robin Swoboda, 33; and Angelito Ruiz, 25 were arrested and transported to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence on multiple charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons. Mr. Cox and Ms. Swoboda are being held on secured bonds of $50,000 each while Mr. Ruiz is being held on a secured bond of $2,500, according to the release.

The warrant was served July 10 by the Apache Junction Police Department Criminal investigation Division’s Community Response Enforcement Unit (street crimes) in coordination and support of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, according to the release.

