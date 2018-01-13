$3.33 million contract may be awarded Jan. 19 for SR88/Superstition Blvd. roundabout

Haydon Building Corp. was the low bidder of $3,333,510.50 for the traffic-calming roundabout to be constructed at State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) and East Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction. The business is slated to be awarded the contract in a consent agenda for the Arizona State Transportation Board‘s Friday, Jan. 19, meeting. It starts at 9 a.m. in the city of Sierra Vista Council Chambers, 1011 N. Coronado Drive in Sierra Vista, according to the agenda.
ADOT had estimated the cost of the project to be $173,157.50 less – $3,160,353.
Funding is to be 94 percent from the federal government and 6 percent from the state, according to the agenda.
ADOT is to design, advertise, award and administer construction of the roundabout and other intersection improvements such as installation of the lighting system and landscape and irrigation, the Apache Junction City Council was told at an Aug. 15 meeting. [See related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/adot-work-on-roundabout-includes-intersection-to-south/]
The traffic-calming roundabout to be installed at East Superstition Boulevard and State Route 88 is slated to be constructed in March. [See a related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/city-council-updated-on-41-projects-initiatives/]