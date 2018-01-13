$3.33 million contract may be awarded Jan. 19 for SR88/Superstition Blvd. roundabout

Haydon Building Corp. was the low bidder of $3,333,510.50 for the traffic-calming roundabout to be constructed at State Route 88 (North Apache Trail) and East Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction. The business is slated to be awarded the contract in a consent agenda for the Arizona State Transportation Board‘s Friday, Jan. 19, meeting. It starts at 9 a.m. in the city of Sierra Vista Council Chambers, 1011 N. Coronado Drive in Sierra Vista, according to the agenda.

ADOT had estimated the cost of the project to be $173,157.50 less – $3,160,353.

Funding is to be 94 percent from the federal government and 6 percent from the state, according to the agenda.

ADOT is to design, advertise, award and administer construction of the roundabout and other intersection improvements such as installation of the lighting system and landscape and irrigation, the Apache Junction City Council was told at an Aug. 15 meeting. [See related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/adot-work-on-roundabout-includes-intersection-to-south/]

Above in green are the city of Apache Junction natural vegetation, landscaping and irrigation limits of responsibility, in orange the Pinal County area of responsibility and in pink the Arizona State Land Department area of responsibility for the roundabout, according to documents shown at the Aug. 15 meeting. Below in grey is the Arizona Department of Transportation right-of-way and in hash marks the area owned by the city of Apache Junction (previously given to the city by ADOT) at the intersection of Apache Trail and Idaho Road that is to be repaved in the project.

Courtesy of ADOT

The traffic-calming roundabout to be installed at East Superstition Boulevard and State Route 88 is slated to be constructed in March. [See a related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/city-council-updated-on-41-projects-initiatives/]

