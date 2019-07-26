$24K economic development agreement OK’d with regional council

Councilmember Jeff Struble (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Apache Junction is paying $23,984 for a one-year economic development agreement with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

The City Council in a consent agenda July 16 approved the agreement and appointed Councilmember Jeff Struble as the Apache Junction representative to the GPEC Board of Directors.

Janine Solley

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council has acted as the city’s regional economic development agency since 2007, Janine Solley, economic development director, said to the council in a memo.

“As such, GPEC undertakes strategic economic development initiatives including business recruitment, expansion and attraction to bring additional jobs and positive economic outcomes to the Phoenix region,” she said.

The amount for the contract is based on $0.6252 per capita for a Pinal County population of 40,294 and $0.4897 per capita for a Maricopa County population of 317, she said of Apache Junction residents residing in the two counties.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.