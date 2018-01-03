$215,496 lowest bid for sewer district tertiary disk filter system

The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 on Dec. 6 awarded a $215,496.11 contract to Xylem Water Solutions USA Inc. for a tertiary disk filter system.
The bid package was issued Oct. 12 by the sewer district and was closed Nov. 20, according to http://www.smcfd.org/public-information/vendors/call-for-bids.
Responsive bidders and bid amounts were:
- Nexom, $468,912.00
- Five Star Filtration, LLC, $310,680.00
- Xylem Water Solutions USA Inc., $215,496.11
- Nova Water Technologies, $224,964.00
- Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc, $363,325.00
- Kruger, $263,947.00
When the bid package was issued there were no drawings or project specifications. The design will be complete in early 2018 and is to be developed based on the single selected filter manufacturer. The treatment process upstream of the filter consists of mechanical barscreen, grit removal, biological process consisting of extended aeration / activated sludge with nitrogen removal and secondary clarifiers, according to http://www.smcfd.org/faq.
The district was formed by the Apache Junction City Council in July 1992, pursuant to Title 48, Chapter 4, Article 6 of the Arizona Revised Statutes as a separate governmental entity from the city and is governed by an independent, volunteer five-member board of directors. The district operates and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. At its initial start-up in January 1996, the district’s 74 miles of collection system served slightly more than 1,000 customer connections within its approximately 17 square miles of service area. It has grown to 110 miles of collection system serving slightly more than 6,500 customer connections within its expanded boundary that is more than twice its original size and is essentially the same as the boundary of the city of Apache Junction. In addition, the district owns a pumping station and a 2.14-million-gallons-per-day water reclamation facility off of South Ironwood Drive that is operated by its employees with primary operational management by the district manager, according to http://www.smcfd.org/who-is-smcfd.
The next meeting of the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 board of directors is 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the district board room, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. The agenda will be posted at http://www.smcfd.org/public-information/board-meetings/board-meeting-agendas-and-minutes.
Meetings are generally held at 8 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month during the year 2018, beginning with February, except that the regular meeting in December will be held on the third Tuesday of that month and there will be no scheduled regular meeting during July, according to http://www.smcfd.org/upload/documents/public_notices/smcfd_notice_of_regular_meetings_-_2018.pdf.