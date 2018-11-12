2019 P&M Arena Royalty Court tryouts Nov. 25

Nov 12th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The 2018 P&M Arena Royalty. (Submitted photo)

The 2019 P&M Arena Royalty Court tryouts are Sunday, Nov. 25, at the east arena at 11404 E. Brown Road in east Mesa.

“We are looking for young ladies under 26 with horsemanship (to) start working the queen pattern. Everyone rides the queen pattern and then rides with the flag,” according to a release.

“We have practices on Wednesday nights, so there will be time to practice,” the release states.

P&M Arena is also hosting a parade clinic.

“We have six positions: Queen, teen queen, princess; (and) American, Arizona, P&M flag carriers. Everything depends on your horsemanship for placing,” according to the release.

“Bring your ‘A game’ and dress in show Western attire. You will travel around the state of Arizona doing parades and rodeos, and promoting the great sport of rodeo,” the release states.

Sign up sheets will be at tryouts. Call Teresa at 480-532-9383 for more information. P&M Arena’s website is pmarena.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie