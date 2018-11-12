2019 P&M Arena Royalty Court tryouts Nov. 25

The 2019 P&M Arena Royalty Court tryouts are Sunday, Nov. 25, at the east arena at 11404 E. Brown Road in east Mesa.

“We are looking for young ladies under 26 with horsemanship (to) start working the queen pattern. Everyone rides the queen pattern and then rides with the flag,” according to a release.

“We have practices on Wednesday nights, so there will be time to practice,” the release states.

P&M Arena is also hosting a parade clinic.

“We have six positions: Queen, teen queen, princess; (and) American, Arizona, P&M flag carriers. Everything depends on your horsemanship for placing,” according to the release.

“Bring your ‘A game’ and dress in show Western attire. You will travel around the state of Arizona doing parades and rodeos, and promoting the great sport of rodeo,” the release states.

Sign up sheets will be at tryouts. Call Teresa at 480-532-9383 for more information. P&M Arena’s website is pmarena.com.

