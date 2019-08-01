2018 top-priority calls: Apache Junction police reduce response times from ‘17

There are no known national standards with regards to response times, according to documents provided by Apache Junction Police Department. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Priority 1 call average response times for law enforcement decreased in 2018 over the previous year, records show.

In 2017 the average was eight minutes and 25 seconds and a year later it was eight minutes and six seconds, while the number of calls increased — from 2,916 in 2017 to 3,292 in 2018.

Apache Junction Police Department provides law enforcement and other services for the 36 square miles in city boundaries, which encompass 176 miles of city roadway, according to city officials. The City of Apache Junction has one police station at 1001 N. Idaho Road.

In priority 1 calls — an emergency, life or substantial property threat — officers may use lights and sirens and may exceed the speed limit to navigate city streets and intersections quicker than on a lower-priority call.

“Much better response time when you consider the size of Apache Junction and fully active police officers that we have,” Apache Junction resident JR Robinson said of the decrease.

“I know we get some help from the sheriff’s office, but when you consider the large green belt that is shrinking between us and east Mesa, we can and do need some extra help. I’m certain there is what I would call ‘carry-over crime’ at our border with Mesa,” he said.

“Response time has improved. Yes, I agree — well done AJPD. Get it done; rush on out to all the domestics, burglary reports, noise complaints, suicides, etc.,” Apache Junction resident Dan Tone said.

He hopes response times also decrease for non-priority 1 calls, with an increase in traffic patrols.

“BTW more injuries and deaths are caused by traffic violations/driving impaired/speeding, than all the other policing issues combined. AJPD is rushing to improve response times on mostly domestic issues not traffic patrol,” Mr. Tone said.

The last five years of Priority 1 response times are:

2018: 8:06

2017: 8:25

2016: 8:57

2015: 8:47

2014: 8:28

No response was received to answer several e-mails sent to Apache Junction police officials in June and July on why the response times have decreased.

There are no known national standards with regards to response times, according to documents provided by Apache Junction Police Department Crime/Intelligence Analyst Chris “Kat” Caswell.

“The listed response times may not be a true representation as there are factors that impact the actual calculation. For example, in order to obtain a response time, calculations require a ‘Call Received’ time and an ‘On Scene’ time. If a call is received and an officer is en route, until they are actually put on scene, a response time is not obtainable. There are numerous events that can cause a negative impact on response times and prevent a true representation of an actual response,” Ms. Caswell said in the document.

The total number of Priority 1 calls in the last five years are:

2018: 3,292

2017: 2,916

2016: 2,731

2015: 2,729

2014: 3,076

Police department

The department in 2018 had 26 full- and part-time employees in support services, 45 employees in patrol, 15 in investigations and nine in animal control. Of those, 56 were sworn with a badge and the power to arrest; and 39 were not. AJPD jobs in 2018 were:

Support services personnel, full-time and sworn: One director of public safety/chief of police, one captain and one lieutenant.

Support services personnel, full-time and non-sworn: One police telecommunications administrator, one community resource coordinator, three senior telecommunications officers, nine police telecommunications officers, two property and evidence custodians, one senior administrative assistant, one administrative assistant, one senior police records clerk, two police records clerks and one office support specialist.

Support services personnel, part-time and non-sworn: One clerical assistant.

Patrol personnel, full-time and sworn: One captain, one lieutenant, six sergeants, six corporals and 26 police officers.

Patrol personnel, part-time and non-sworn: One senior detention officer and four detention officers.

Investigations personnel, full-time and sworn: One captain; one sergeant and 11 police officers.

Investigations personnel, full-time and non-sworn: One crime/intelligent analyst and one crime scene technician.

Animal control personnel, full-time and non-sworn: One animal services supervisor, two animal control officers, one clerical assistant/kennel assistant, one senior kennel assistant and two kennel assistants.

Animal control personnel, part-time and non-sworn: Two kennel assistants.

Request for records

The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent on Feb. 18 e-mailed a Freedom of Information Act request to the City of Apache Junction for the following from the police department:

What were the average emergency (Priority 1) response times for 2018 from the Apache Junction Police Department? Also, what types of calls are considered emergency calls?

What are the response-time goals for AJPD and how are they determined?

What are the national standards for response times and what organizations are used?

How many calls for service did AJPD have in 2018 and by what types of calls?

How many employees are there at AJPD and by what types of jobs (number of officers, detectives, etc.

On March 11, AJPD Crime/Intelligence Analyst Caswell said in an e-mail that because of a November 2018 update to the department’s record’s system, much of the information could not be pulled and that it could be available after an April 8 planned update.

“Currently, the only information that I am able to provide is the number of employees broken out. In your request you indicated you would like the available information as soon as possible. Would you like the number of employees at this time or would you prefer to wait and I will send all the information in the same format as what was provided in your July 2018 request?” she asked.

The Independent requested that all be sent at once.

The April 8 update didn’t fix the system, she said in an April 9 e-mail.

“Just to give you an update, the CAD system was updated yesterday and while that was successful in allowing me to access the various reports, I looked at the canned reports and they will not provide the information you are looking for,” Ms. Caswell said.

She e-mailed the information May 3.

E-mails were sent to the police department in June and July seeking comment on how AJPD decreased the response times; if there were many factors, what were they; will the increase in staffing in the budget help with response times in 2019; and to provide a definition of priority 1 calls vs other calls.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com