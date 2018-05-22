2-vehicle accident sends 8-year-old bystander to hospital with serious injuries

Injuries sustained Saturday morning by an 8-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle as it spun out of control at Ellsworth and East Broadway roads remain serious but are no longer life threatening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:43 a.m. Saturday, May 19, when a 2011 silver Jeep Liberty four-door SUV was traveling northbound on Ellsworth turning left onto East Broadway, an MCSO release stated.

The Liberty, driven by Ronald Dean Haab, 70, collided with a black 2015 Ford Explorer four-door SUV, driven by Heber Lee Carroll, 66, who was traveling southbound on Ellsworth Road, authorities stated.

After being hit, the Explorer began spinning and jumped the curb of the southwest corner of the intersection striking Kelly Ann Kehinde, 48, and an 8-year-old girl, who were standing on the sidewalk.

Mr. Haab was not hurt and remained at the scene. Mr. Carroll was taken to Banner Desert Hospital with minor injuries. Ms. Kehinde was taken to Banner Desert Hospital with abrasions and contusions. The 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, and “her injuries are no longer seen as life threatening but are very serious,” according to the MCSO release.

Witnesses offered conflicting statements about the color of the traffic light at the time of the collision, officials stated. Both drivers were evaluated by a drug recognition expert and were found not to be impaired by drugs or alcohol, they added.

Excessive speed is not a factor in the collision. This case is still under investigation.

