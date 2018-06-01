2 to run for mayor, 4 for council in Apache Junction

Two Apache Junction residents are running for mayor and four for three seats on the council in the Aug. 28 primary election.

Six candidates filed the required paperwork by the May 30 deadline, according to the city clerk’s office.

Council candidates are Walker Waldie, Gail Evans, Robert Schroeder and Christa Rizzi. Mayor candidates are Dave Waldron and Jeff Serdy.

Members of the Apache Junction City Council are Mayor Serdy, with a term expiring in 2018; Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Robin Barker, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Evans, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilwoman Rizzi, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilman Jeff Struble, with a term expiring in 2020; and Councilman Waldron, with a term expiring in 2018.

“We need to work on AJ from the inside for sustained growth not by expansion,” Councilman Waldron said of why he is running for mayor.

“While the area to the south of us is important, our infill property is just as important if not more so. There is infill property that needs to be marketed to bring in business and residential,” he said.

“We need to reconnect to the east Valley as well as with our tribal neighbors so we can work for common goals,” Councilman Waldron said.

“I’m running to finish some key projects and goals that I set out to do two years ago,” Mayor Serdy said of why he is running for mayor.

“Hopefully residents have been paying attention and see the positive changes that I’ve made that have led to a different attitude around our community and about how accessible the mayor’s office is now. I promised that I would only seek two terms, which are only two years long, and this will be my last,” he said.

“Of course those goals have been making our whole region stronger, taking control of the BLM properties inside our city limits and improving the image of our city, part of which are the many curb-appeal projects both completed and in the works,” Mayor Serdy said.

Nine people as of late on May 8 had picked up packets containing the legally required documents needed to run for a seat on the Apache Junction City Council. Those who did not file the paperwork by the May 30 deadline were: Dirk Begeman, candidate for council; and Jeff Bartlett and Elliot Fisher, candidates for mayor.

The self-explanatory packets became available April 18 to help potential candidates file the necessary forms to qualify for placement on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot, according to a press release.

Packets were available at the Apache Junction City Clerk’s office, in the city hall complex in Building C, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

To be eligible, the completed packets must have been filed by 5 p.m. May 30. Each candidate was to submit nomination petitions containing between 232 and 463 valid signatures of qualified city electors.

Forms in the packet included a financial disclosure statement, nonpartisan nomination paper and declaration of qualification, political committee statement of organization, contribution and expenditure reports and nonpartisan nomination petitions, according to the release.

In addition to the council and mayor candidates, the city is seeking approval at the Aug. 28 primary election of Proposition 423, proposing a permanent adjustment to the 1979-80 base expenditure limitation.

Any candidate receiving a majority of all votes cast at the primary election will be declared elected without running in the general election, which is slated for Nov. 6.

