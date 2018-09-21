$2 million grant to fund additional firefighters at Superstition Fire and Medical District

The Superstition Fire and Medical District has been awarded a $2,003,706 federal firefighter assistance grant.

The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, including Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.

The grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is a funding opportunity for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, according to a release.

“The primary purpose of the SAFER grant is to provide fire departments with temporary financial support to assist in increasing the staffing and response capabilities to meet community needs,” according to the release.

Improving staffing and deployment capabilities allows fire-service organizations to respond to emergencies more safely and effectively, according to the release.

With the awarding of this grant, the SFMD will be hiring six to seven additional firefighters. A significant portion of the salaries for these additional firefighter’s will be funded by the SAFER Grant for a three-year period, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in the release.

SFMD Fire Chief Mike Farber had implemented a pilot study in January to improve response times and service delivery within the fire district. The primary goals of the pilot study were to increase cardiac-arrest survivability, reduce property loss due to the effects of fire and to reduce fatigue and increase safety for firefighters.

“To achieve this goal, an additional engine company was implemented at the district’s busiest fire station at 16th Avenue and Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The pilot study has proven to be successful over the past eight months and the district’s board of directors and senior leadership team are planning to continue operating the company on permanent basis,” Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Ochs said in the release.

“The additional firefighters that will be hired to staff this company will be funded for three years by the SAFER Grant, resulting in a significant cost saving for district citizens,” he said.

For more information on SAFER grants, go to fema.gov/staffing-adequate-fire-emergency-response-grants.

For more information on SFMD, go to sfmd.az.gov.

